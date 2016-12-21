Haden Sightz Chattanoogan Hooligan, Floami Fly MC’s with the best

In an impressive display of demonstrating raw and rugged hip hop music, local musician Haden Sightz drops a dose of reality with his Chattanoogan Hooligan album release.

His storytelling abilities allow him to paint a picture of his life’s point of view. As described through his music, he is no stranger to the struggle, and he really does a great job of portraying the darkness with such a colorful brush.

Accompanied by some serious head bobbing beats, his lyrics flow and blend strikingly. His music does not focus on the ‘poor me’ aspect of hard times, only expressing harsh realities experienced by an absorbent, expressive, and lyrical mind.

Haden Sightz sums it up in a way that even in its grit, is nothing short of beautiful. Each song is its own uncut and unique portrait. He is unconcealed with his words, and each song is a flower that grew from concrete.

“Truth” is a remarkable track that has a mellow sax sound with a real chill beat, and it touches on some real life issues. “Ziegler Stardust” has a sound that will chill spines. It has an acoustic guitar background, and is a smooth flowing jam.

“Chatt Chatt” featuring Kane Brown is possibly the best song on the album. It has a very smooth sound with a great hook, beat, and flow; it is an instant classic. “Break the Law” is a grimy, hard hitting track that is evocative to old school gangster rap.

Chattanoogan Hooligan is a potent album that comes from experience alone. The raw emotion that Haden Sightz is able to unleashd through his words gives his music a powerful and relentless spin that will captivate eardrums and heart strings. Give it a listen, you will not be disappointed.

Floami Fly

Various

(soundcloud.com/floami-fly)

Local Chattanooga musician Floami Fly is perhaps one of the illest lyricists on planet earth. She is a very diverse emcee that can hop on any beat and ride it into the sunset.

She commands the microphone like a composer at a symphony. Her flow is effortless and spellbinding, her voice is soft yet dominant, her words penetrate ventricles and she leaves the listener wanting more.

With her dominating lyrical abilities, Floami Fly is a force for the Chattanooga music scene. While she does not have an album so to speak, she does have numerous tracks listed on her Soundcloud, and Reverbnation accounts.

She has also done some extraordinary collaboration’s with many local musicians, and has significant amount of featured tracks on various EP and LP’s around the region; Floami Fly is a hot commodity. Some of the tracks that she is found in that are not listed on her accounts come from some of the best artists that Chattanooga has to offer.

MDAHT’S “Time is Passin” is accompanied by a music video, and is one of the best songs in existence, Socro’s “Hot Damn”, Swayyvo’s “Real Good”, Mooddogg Sike’s “Don’t Let Me Down”, are all amazing songs on any scale, and all feature Floami Fly.

Though often utilized for her talents, Floami Fly is far more than a collaborator as a musician. The individual tracks that she has created are bountiful, and full of her unadulterated flow. “Shawty Lookin Good”, is a smooth and vibrant track with a mellow flow.

“Ain’t Nothin Basic” shows off her vocabulary, articulation, and relentless rhyming abilities; she goes into beast mode on this song. “Color Struck Insecurities” further demonstrates her miscellany as an artist. It has a nineties beat, and flow that would have been a number one hit in 96, but still is an awesome song today.

With such an extraordinary talent, people need to know who Floami Fly is. She is a staple for the Chattanooga scene, and a warrior for the battle of music. Her light shines as bright as the sunshine, and she can light the way.

Look for her music and collaborations. It is soul music; you can thank me later.