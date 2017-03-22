Kimi Carter Growing Pains, Hailey Miller One Way Home

Kimi Carter

Growing Pains

(kimicarter.com)

In an extraordinary display of originating sensational and knee-weakening music, the young and talented Kimi Carter from Ringgold, Georgia, demonstrates her unparalleled abilities as an artist with the 2017 release of her second EP Growing Pains. This singular singer-songwriter is a trobairitz (female troubadour) in every sense of the word.

Carter is a powerful story teller, that is a dexterous musician, with the voice of an angel. She lets raw emotion roar from her poetic heart, and her music goes beyond captivating; it draws the listener into her realm and delivers an empathetic slap in the mouth that allows them to feel her magic, pain, and experiences.

One would never guess that she is merely a sixteen-year-old high school student by listening to her sound. Her musical tone and vocal presence alone would hold zero clues to that fact, however, in addition, her graspingly relatable words are that of a flowery old soul. This figurative artist is defiantly timeless with her music. Her understanding of processing pain is remarkable.

Every single song on the album is puissant and noteworthy, but “Everything you Need”, “Permanent Marker”, and “Color of my Sky”, all standout while painting truly vibrant pictures. What makes her music so notable is the magical sound that mixes so flawlessly with the dynamics of relatability.

This music goes beyond her life and her feelings. Her music can be felt by everybody that has ever felt the bitter taste of love, but also felt by those that have basked in the rays of sunshine from love that grew endless flowers; her music is like mirror for each listener.

With this talented young force off to such a dominating start, it will be a lot of fun to watch her grow and blossom into her full potential as an artist. This is a rare talent that will one day be a household name. Listen to her Growing Pains album to get a dose of pure music.

Hailey Miller

One Way Home

(haileymiller.bandcamp.com)

One Way Home is the diverse and potent 2017 acoustic EP release of the Chattanooga based singer-songwriter Hailey Miller. The EP unleashes a beautifully conflicted understanding of life experiences, holding on, and letting go.

A smooth flow and effortless rhythm carry each song on the album, however different they may be from each other, they all hold poetic weight. According to Miller, the songs are a conglomeration of her original music that were all written at different times in her life. “Homesickness” is a deep and emotionally driven song that demonstrates experiences with traveling, and the squabble with homebound circumstances.

On a very similar note, yet with a completely different meaning, tune, and tempo, “One Way Home” details the adventures of traveling and bouncing around, while finding peace with winding back up at one’s home space. It is a relatable song that has a very catchy tune, and spellbinding vocals. Miller delivers a punch that is subtle yet heavy handed.

Mixing it up with hip-hop style rhyming and a versatile track is “Ride it Out”, which mixes a hint of playfulness in a rather serious situation. In this particular song she faces the hardships of life that have started to crash down and create some disturbances in the force. This seems to be her way of counterbalancing things by just grooving through everything with a positive sunshiny outlook, and having faith that everything is going to be fine after the ride is over. It is a really cool song.

“Roller Coaster” is a love song that has a coastal/beachy feel to it. Her clever wording, groovy sound, and memorizing vocals make this song the standout track of the EP. All of the songs are great, but this one just has a hint of magic mixed in it.

Miller is a powerful artist that seems to have life figured out. She does a fantastic job of expressing herself, and making beautiful music.

One Way Home is certainly a valuable EP for the Chattanooga music scene. Check it out today.