New Music From DD//, Randy Steele

DD//

Time

(drewdodge.bandcamp.com)

The rhythm of life is music. Through all the smiles, cries, and everything in between, musicians find a way to express their selves while connecting with other beings; that is magic if you ask me. Emotions being shared through the power of music, how is that even possible?

For an artist to pour raw emotion into a note, to feel it so deeply, and to place it so intricately; only for a listener to feel it as if it were their own? I suppose that I understand, but will still never quite get it, if that makes any sense.

Today I stumbled upon Time by local Chattanooga artist DD//, and I felt some of that magic, and some of those feels. I felt connected with an artist that I have never met or seen, or even heard of before today. It is truly beautiful.

Do I feel like I know him? No. But do I feel like I know what his heart looks like? Yes. At least who he was when he was creating this album. People change, but I know for certain that during the moment in space and time that he was creating this album, that I know his heart through his music.

I think that this is a truly remarkable album. The genre bending album knows no bounds, has a mind of its own, and a heartbeat; this album is very much alive.

The electronic based album holds a lot of depth. It is full of emotion, revelations, breakthroughs, and it is extraordinarily thought provoking, and some serious jam.

The production is phenomenal. The samples utilized are precise, and the whole thing flows from start to finish.

Sincerely, the whole album is fantastic, however, the standout tracks are “Downfall”, “My So-Called Friend”, “Day After Day”, and “Survive”.

Chattanooga has a very diverse makeup that collectively makes some really awesome music. Support your local artists. Do yourself a favor and put your ears on this album, you can thank me later.

Randy Steele

Moccasin Bender

(randysteelemusic.com)

The potency of the recent album release of the instant classic Moccasin Bender by Chattanooga’s own Randy Steele does not even slightly surprise me, he is a tremendously talented artist that produces beautiful music, his sophomore album release is a byproduct of that fact.

Randy came out swinging with the 2017 release of his inaugural album Songs From the Suck, which was also an instant classic. Some artists might see a challenge in matching the raw power of such a dynamite first album, but from the heart and mind of a natural troubadour, poet, and music man; it simply flows from his being. This guy is a next level artist.

While I must admit that bluegrass is not my go to choice of genres, I am completely enchanted by the music that Mr. Steele produces, and fully captivated by his sound. Since the July release of Moccasin Bender, I cannot even count how many times I have listened to and felt this music. I love every bit of it, it hits me right in the heart.

There is not one thing about the album that makes it so spectacular, it is the dynamic of the artist that combines to unleash musical purity. Each song is unique, the powerful melodies blend perfectly with his borderline angelic vocals, and that free-flowing banjo.While circumnavigating

the circle of life, Randy brings a fresh perspective on a wide variety of revelations and harsh truths. In the track “Age of Ben”, he hits on the vicious cycle of addiction, in an all too familiar story that will sucker punch the listener right in the throat.

Initially “Adam and Rose” was my favorite song on the album, but over time, the jamming and upbeat “Rummies” took the lead. This is special music from a stellar musician, and a humble warrior for the battle of music.