New Music from The Wanderers, Rowanoak

The Wanderers

Songs from the Void

(zachryansongs.bandcamp.com)

The Film Noir and Sci-Fi inspired rock and roll/old American music album Songs from the Void from Nashville’s The Wanderers is exceptional on many levels. The sheer brilliance, talent, and diversity that make up the album creates something inimitable; it unleashes fragments of magic and soul.

The songs on the album produce music that is reminiscent of old school fifties and sixties tunes, only seemingly upgraded and refreshed by a time traveler that experienced life then and now. The blend produces a ferocious and spell binding sound. While it is not boxed into any genre, it seems to fit somewhere in the Americana/Surf Rock/Blues Rock/Quentin Tarantino Movie Music categories. Songs from the Void is cool, calm, and collected; only it simultaneously is a vigorous rebel yell.

The depths of the lyrics are somewhat of an abyss. They are so much more than words that sound cool with music. The front man and vocalist Zach Ryan is a powerful poet when it comes to songwriting. He is a modern-day troubadour with a gift of combining poetry with music.

The songs all paint vivid pictures of life, love, and everything in between. There are glimmers of love and light, and also some blends of something a little darker, such as in “Guilty”, and “I Saw the Devil”.

Many instruments were utilized when making the melodies captivating sounds, which blend perfectly with the seemingly effortless and potent vocals.

It is hard to pick out a standout track, because each one is arguably the best on the album. “Is There any Room in Heaven”, “Slave to Your Love”, “Saint Peter”, and “Slave to Your Love” are my personal favorites.

On repeat is the recommended way to experience this lit stick of dynamite. Songs from the Void is a masterpiece that should be in the music collection of any and everybody. Welcome to your new favorite album.

Rowanoak

#Goals

(rowanoak.bandcamp.com)

In one of the most guiding pieces of poetry in history, the late Charles Bukowski asked the daunting question, “So You Want to be a Writer?”.

Through his words, he basically pokes a hot iron in the chest of anybody who reads it that thinks they are, or wants to be a writer, making sure that do it for the right reasons, and with a tremendous amount of passion.

The poem can apply to any person, in every situation; especially people making music. One excerpt states “unless it comes unasked out of your heart and your mind and your mouth and your gut, don’t do it.”

Regardless if the Nashville musician Rowanoak has ever read the poem or not, he could wear it as a badge of honor with the release of his phenomenal, and extraordinarily powerful LP #Goals.

Music is always at its best when people channel their feelings and emotions and pour it into their sound. Beside the fact that the calculated production of the beats/instruments utilized in each individual song sounds amazing, the might of the vocals will permeate into the heart of the listener so that they can connect with the music.

The combination produces a soul shattering sound. It is blatant that the artist feels the words pouring from his being, and that he means every single word that he belts out with rhythm, soul, and style.

It is difficult to pinpoint the specific genre of the music because it is so unique. It holds hints of hip-hop, pop, R&B, street, love, poetry; mixed with sick beats, brass instruments, pianos, and electric guitars.

The incredibly moving LP is short but sweet, and the four tracks on it all get a spot on the soundtrack of my life. Let’s all just hope that Rowanoak realizes that he is a gifted music maker and continues down the path of music.

“When it is truly time, and if you have been chosen, it will do it by itself and it will keep on doing it until you die or it dies in you.” —Charles Bukowski