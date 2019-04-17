New Music From Zachary Biggus, CoAtlas

Zachary Biggus

Earthling

While some incredible music originates from the fabulous Scenic City, occasionally it is nice to show love to the regional artists out there making some noise in the music world. Coming out of Nashville is the righteous LP Earthling by Zachary Biggus, and it should be on the radar of all music lovers.

Earthling is a soul-filled poetic instrumental music mix of pure delight. Biggus did a great job of blending genres and developing a sound that was really his own. The LP starts out with the title track, which is a super-heady classic hip hop jam that will instantly grab the listener.

“Earthling” effortlessly flows and is full of heartfelt beats and ice-cold instrumentals to coincide. The guitar riffs complement the track nicely, and the intelligent samples all mix for a gnarly, head-bobbing track.

The LP is short but sweet. Each song has its own individual heartbeat and lets the listener know that they made the right choice by pressing play. Once the first note hits, it is safe to say that most people are going to give the whole album an honest start-to-finish listen.

Earthling has some serious soul. The steady rocking guitars are prevalent on most tracks, although the artist manages to utilize them differently, almost to the point where they seem to be different instruments entirely.

Each track is a contender for the best song on the album; however, the chill yet steady moving “Which Time” and “Afternoon Concentration” both have a unique sound that are examples of pure music. Both are original, thought-provoking, potent tracks.

The stylish and one-of-a-kind Earthling is a true representation of the state of the music scene in the Great State of Tennessee. Music fans should support this Nashville sensation and check the LP out as soon as possible.

CoAtlas

Nomad Theory

On the debut side of things, another spectacular recent Nashville release that has jammed its way to the spotlight is the LP Nomad Theory by Nashville electronic music producer CoAtlas.

Discovering Nomad Theory was like stumbling on a hidden diamond. I was especially excited that I found music I was able to connect with after tenaciously searching new sounds coming out of Tennessee. While there is a lot of good music out there to sift through, I patiently wait for hidden masterpieces—and Nomad Theory is just that, a masterpiece.

Though Nomad Theory does have an overall EDM base, it goes far beyond the reach of genre confines. Each track paves its own way and heads in its own direction.

There is somewhat of a jam feel to it, thought with a heavy synth, funky, dream-state ambiance. There is not much music out there to compare it to, but that is when music is its best—when it does its own thing.

According to CoAtlas’s Bandcamp page, “This four-track LP is a taste sampler of what CoAtlas will have in store for the future.”

The LP blends live instrumentation with electronic elements of drum and bass, glitch hop, and psydub. There is not a dull moment throughout the entire LP.

It starts with the gripping and entrancing “Freudian Slip”, which certainly gives the listener a good idea of what the music in the LP is going to be all about. While it sets the tone, it does not reveal the totality of the album; instead, the listener will witness it spiral into its own lifeforce.

Standout tracks “Rise Again” and “Always & Forever” both use clever samples and can hit the audience in the heart if they are receptive to the music. Closed-minded people perhaps might not like Nomad Theory, but everybody else can jam on it without them. Support this Tennessee rising star.