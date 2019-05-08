12 Years Of The Jewish Film Series

One of the longest running film series in Chattanooga is the annual Jewish Film Series, assembled and presented by the Jewish Cultural Center on North Terrace.

Five Jewish-themed, award-winning films produced in Israel and Argentina will be shown on five consecutive Wednesday evenings at 7:15 p.m. beginning May 22.

These films have garnered international film awards and nominations, and have received recognition at film festivals throughout the United States, Europe, and Israel. Current feature films are the foundation of this series.

The series kicks off with The Tobacconist, the story of seventeen-year-old Franz, who journeys to Vienna to apprentice at a tobacco shop. There he meets Sigmund Freud, a regular customer, and over time, the two very different men form a singular friendship.

Other films include An Act of Defiance on May 29, Murer: Anatomy of a Trial on June 5, Enemies: A Love Story on June 12, and Redemption on June 19.

An average of 30 films are reviewed by a committee of dedicated volunteers each year in order to choose six feature films, five for the series and one for the sponsor event.

Past selections have included Academy Award nominees and winners, as well as Israeli Ophir Award winners. Mark your calendars now for some amazing films.