A Palace Picture House triple feature this week

As we learned in last week's State of the Arts issue, Chattanooga has become a fantastic place for fans of independent and off-the-beaten-path films, in large part due to the work of the folks at the Palace Picture House.

And this week is no exception, as they present three very different films for your enjoyment.

Shot entirely in 16mm, Person To Person effortlessly humanizes its characters, invoking an earnest realism in the performances of its ensemble cast: Michael Cera, Abbi Jacobson, Michaela Eatkins, and newcomer Bene Coopersmith. Writer/Director Duston Guy Defa demonstrates his aptitude for honest storytelling as he explores the absurdity and challenges of forging human connections.

With The Untamed, a couple in a troubled marriage locate a meteorite, initiating an encounter with a mysterious creature. Their lives are turned upside down by the discovery of the creature, which is a source of both pleasure and destruction.

And the final film, Martin Scorsese's Rumble: The Indians Who Rocked the World, Scorsese tells the story of guitarist Link Wray, who was the first to deploy thumping power chords and hone distortion, carving out a new guitar sound that influenced rock and roll forever.

Using playful re-creations and little-known stories, alongside concert footage, audio archives, and interviews with living legends, this deeply insightful film cements how some of our most treasured artists and songs found their inspiration in ancient, native melodies and harmonies that were infused with a desire to resist.

See website for showtimes

Palace Picture House

818 Georgia Ave.

(423) 803-6578

www.chattpalace.com