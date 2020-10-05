Bobby Stone Film Series Welcomes In-Person Viewing At The Tivoli

The Tivoli Theatre opened as a movie picture palace in 1921, so it’s only fitting that nearly 100 years later the Tivoli Theatre Foundation continues the tradition in the historic venue.

We’re excited to open the Tivoli Theatre doors once again and welcome an audience for the Bobby Stone Movie Series presented by West Village!

Starting Friday, October 2, we’ll offer a number of in person movies at a limited capacity and with the safety and health of our patrons as our number one priority. Full details on on our safety measures can be found here.

Tickets are available now at the Tivoli Theatre Box Office, Ticketmaster.com, and by phone. All movies are $12 for Adults and $10 for Children and Seniors 65+.

Friday, October 9 - 42 - 7PM TICKETS (FREE EVENT!)

Saturday, October 10 - Back to the Future - 3PM TICKETS / 7PM TICKETS

Sunday, October 11 - Jurassic Park - 2PM TICKETS / 6PM TICKETS

The Bobby Stone Film Series presented by West Village will also continue to bring the very best in cinema magic to our friends and community via our VIRTUAL CINEMA.

This is a new way for audiences to watch new releases from the safety of their homes during this unprecedented time while also supporting the Tivoli Theatre Foundation. The Tivoli Theatre is excited to be part of this unique initiative. You can find the latest releases in this new series here.

