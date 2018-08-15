Buster Keaton and Fritz Lang (movies) come to the Heritage House

The Heritage House Arts & Civic Center on Jenkins Rd. has long been a local destination for lovers of classic films. And this week, they have two celluloid presentations sure to delight filmgoers.

It kicks off this Thursday with a Buster Keaton double feature, showcasing Our Hospitality and The Cameraman, part of their ongoing International Film Series.

In Our Hospitality, a satire of Southern manners, a man returns to his Appalachian homestead, falling for a young woman in the midst of his journey. The only problem is—her family has vowed to kill every member of his family!

Yeah, that’s a bit awkward.

And in The Cameraman a clumsy man, hopelessly in love with a woman working at the MGM Studios, attempts to become a motion picture cameraman in order to be closer to the object of his desire.Both films are shown back-to-back starting at 2 p.m. and again at 7 p.m.

Then on Monday at 7 p.m., the Retro-Future Film Series presents Fritz Lang’s science fiction classic Metropolis.

In a futuristic city sharply divided between the working class and the city planners, the son of the city’s mastermind falls in love with a working class prophet who predicts the coming of a savior to mediate their differences.

Be sure to catch these great films. You won’t be disappointed.