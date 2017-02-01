Come discover the Ghost In The Shell on the big screen

Ghost in the Shell is one of the pioneering films in anime history. It has influenced a number of popular films such as The Matrix, Avatar and AI: Artificial Intelligence.

Complex, resonant and astonishingly animated, it is the film that redefined the cyber-punk genre. It’s quiet visual beauty, emphasis on atmosphere and doses of symbolism elevates Ghost in the Shell not only to quintessential anime status, but as a masterful piece of cinema.

Timed approximately 45 days before the new live action Ghost in the Shell film hits movie theaters, a special two-night screen on the legendary anime gives fans a chance to re-experience GITS on the big screen along with bringing new audiences to movie theaters, thanks to the increased awareness of this ground breaking film.

The story is relatively simple: a cyborg policewoman and her partner hunt a mysterious and powerful hacker called the Puppet Master. However, there is much more going on. Based on the manga comic by Masamune Shirow, GITS looks at the results of an increasingly data-driven and informational-overloaded society and how criminals will use ever more sophisticated technologies to achieve their nefarious plans.

Screenwriter Kazunori Itô and director Mamoru Oshii have created a richly detailed and profoundly deep world where nothing is ever quite what it seems. If you've never seen GITS on the big screen (or at all), this is one experience you definitely do not want to miss.

Ghost in the Shell

Tuesday & Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.

Carmike East Ridge 18

5080 South Terrace

(423) 855-9652

www.carmike.com