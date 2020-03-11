Filmmakers With A Cult Following

Returning sci-fi on the big screen generates more love for the craft

We’re a little more than a month away from the best annual event in the Scenic City: The Chattanooga Film Festival. I’ve been singing the praises of the CFF since its inception. There’s not another local event like it. In fact, there’s not another festival like it in the region. You’re not going to find better films, better workshops, or better people anywhere in the Southeast.

Every year, it’s a struggle for funding. Every year, festival director Chris Dortch has to fight for sponsors and dollars. And every year, as if by magic, the festival happens. And it’s happening once again this year on April 16th through 19th.

One of my favorite things about the film festival is the relationships built with filmmakers. Some of the strongest working directors in the world bring their films to the festival, year after year. Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead are such filmmakers. This year, the pair are bringing their new film Synchronic to the festival.

The film stars Jamie Dornan and Anthony Mackie as New Orleans paramedics who encounter a series of deaths linked to a designer drug. For those familiar with Benson and Moorhead, the film promises to be yet another deep dive into strange and otherworldly sci-fi. For those who haven’t seen one of their films, The Endless (shown at last year’s CFF) is currently streaming on Netflix.

Some of the best in sci-fi and horror asks the simple question: “what if?” Questions are what drives the story of The Endless, both internally and externally. Aaron (Aaron Moorhead) and Justin (Justin Benson) are former members of what they call a “UFO Death Cult”. They were adopted into the cult as children after their mother was killed in a car accident.

Growing up in the cult (known as Camp Arcadia), their basic needs were accounted for however Aaron, the older of the two boys, soon began to feel something was off. He eventually convinced Justin to leave with him and the two became something of a sensation, drawing unwelcome attention to the group and making headlines around the world.

Their lives afterwards were largely mundane. They work together cleaning apartments and other menial jobs, and Justin begins to long for the security of the cult. Aaron admits that finding friends and stable work has been a struggle, but he attributes this to their former lives in the cult.

When Justin receives a package from the camp, announcing their ascension, he begs Aaron to return once more. Aaron is understandably concerned about visiting the camp again, what with “ascension” usually being code for suicide. Justin, however, feels like they’re simply leaving. He convinces his brother to return to Camp Arcadia for one day.

The major question this film asks is this: What if the cult isn’t really a cult? What if their beliefs are based on something real?

The film starts with a quote by H.P. Lovecraft and there is certainly something Lovecraftian about The Endless. Time plays tricks on the people at Camp Arcadia and there does appear to be something, somewhere, that is directing the actions of the group. What it is exactly is never explained.

This is one of the film’s strengths—it doesn’t need heavy special effects or giant CGI monsters to unsettle. Often, the scariest part of a story is what isn’t seen. In another nod to Lovecraft, what we do see is difficult to process or understand. The indescribable is just that. Moreover, the film is competent and well-acted, with a good amount of humor to alleviate the tension of being entrapped in a secretive cult.

The fact Benson and Moorhead have a new film with more star power is a testament to the filmmakers. Their films have always had interesting ideas and excellent execution, but adding to that a few well-known actors can only increase their renown and hopefully help fund future projects. The pair appear to have no shortage of great films in them.

We need more filmmakers who are interested in making original films rather than franchise films. Still, if they do manage to make more success, there’s no doubt Disney will snatch them up to make another Star Wars.

At least for now, the Chattanooga Film Festival will bring us their films.