Flannery O’Connor Documentary Joins Virtual Cinema

While their historic theatre is temporarily closed, The Bobby Stone Film Series presented by West Village at the Tivoli Theatre continues to bring the very best in cinema magic to our friends and community.

This is a new way for audiences to watch new releases from the safety of their homes during this unprecedented time while also supporting the Tivoli Theatre Foundation. We now have streaming movies available for you to enjoy here first!

The Tivoli Theatre is excited to be part of this unique initiative and will keep all our fans updated on the latest movie releases we will offer as part of this exciting new series. More to come soon!

Flannery

Winner of the first-ever Library of Congress / Lavine / Ken Burns Prize for Film, Flannery is the lyrical, intimate exploration of the life and work of author Flannery O’Connor, whose distinctive Southern Gothic style influenced a generation of artists and activists.

With her family home at Andalusia (the Georgia farm where she grew up and later wrote her best known work) as a backdrop, a picture of the woman behind her sharply aware, starkly redemptive style comes into focus.

Including conversations with those who knew her and those inspired by her (Mary Karr, Tommy Lee Jones, Hilton Als and more), Flannery employs never-before-seen archival footage, newly discovered personal letters and her own published words (read by Mary Steenburgen) alongside original animations and music to examine the life and legacy of an American literary icon.

Tickets: $10 – This film is provided by our distributor friends at American Masters Pictures.

Learn More and Buy Tickets

For a complete list of films in the The Bobby Stone Film Series, visit tivolichattanooga.com/events/bobby-stone-film-series/virtual-cinema

