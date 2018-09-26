Happy Birthday Dear NASA

I’ve been a space buff for as far back as I can remember. As a child in the ‘70s, I had a very large poster on my bedroom wall over my bed that was a panoramic photo of the Command Service Module of Apollo 11.

I spent many a night laying in front of the poster, dreaming of going to the Moon alongside Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins.

As I got older, I watched as many Shuttle launches as I could on TV, and had the pleasure of seeing two launches in person. You have no idea how loud and how fast they were until you saw (and felt) them take flight before your eyes and ears.

Now, as part of NASA’s 60th birthday celebration, Discovery shines a spotlight on the historic institution taking us to the moon, to the surface of Mars, to the outer edge of our solar system and beyond.

Above and Beyond celebrates NASA’s many accomplishments in space and catapults viewers forward to where its headed in the future.

Directed, produced, and narrated by Academy Award-nominated and Emmy-winning Rory Kennedy (Last Days of Vietnam), the film examines the extraordinary ways NASA has changed not only our vision of the universe, but also our planet and ourselves.

Come out to East Ridge 18 or Hamilton Place 8 this Sunday at 12:55 p.m. and experience the thrill of spaceflight on the big screen. “To infinity...and beyond!”