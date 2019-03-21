Having A Boo Radley Moment

I have two cats named Scout and Boo Radley. So to say I’m a fan of Harper Lee’s classic novel “To Kill A Mockingbird” would be a bit of an understatement.

The novel won Lee a well-deserved Pulitzer Prize and has touched millions of readers with its themes of innocence, strength, truth, and conviction.

It is also one of the rare novels that withstood the transition from page to screen, and in fact became a film classic itself, so much so that the American Film Institute voted Atticus Finch, portrayed by the legendary Gregory Peck, the Greatest Movie Hero of All Time.

Haven’t seen To Kill a Mockingbird since high school? Or (gasp!) never? Fathom Events teams up with Turner Classic Movies to bring a full restored version of the 1962 film back to the big screen this Sunday.

Finch, a small-town lawyer in 1930’s Alabama, is raising two small children, Jem and Scout, when it falls to him to defend a black man accused of raping a white woman. Given the era, Finch could pay lip service—but he gives the case everything he’s got. Meanwhile, Jem and Scout are intrigued by their neighbors, the Radleys, and their mysterious, seldom-seen son Boo.

Even if, like me, you’ve seen the movie and read the book countless times, you’ll still want to see it again on the big screen. And if you haven’t done either, trust me, you need to.

To Kill A Mockingbird screens this Sunday at 1 p.m. at Hamilton Place 8, and at 1 and 4 p.m. at East Ridge 18.