Jewish Documentary Film Series kicks off Monday

Coming back for a third year, the Documentary Jewish Film Series returns starting Monday with a trio of intriguing films that have received recognition at film festivals throughout the country.

Next Monday, Nov. 20th, the series kicks off with On The Map, an inspirational story of the 1977 Israel-Russia basketball European Cup championship game and the unlikely players who won. More than just a basketball game, this film talks about pride and determination against all odds.

The following Monday, Nov. 27th, The Outrageous Sophie Tucker screens. The story of a Ukrainian-born American singer, comedian, actress and radio personality who is best known for her powerful delivery of comical and risqué songs during the first half of the 20th century.

And for the finale, on Monday, Dec. 4th, Rabin In His Own Words will be presented. Through a combination of rare archival footage, home movies and private letters, the personal and professional drama of former Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin, who was assassinated in 1995, unfolds before the viewer’s eye.

Individual tickets are $8 per person and include complimentary popcorn and a soft drink. And all are welcome, regardless of religious affiliation or lack thereof.

Documentary Jewish Film Series

Mondays at 7 p.m., Nov. 20 through Dec. 4

Jewish Cultural Center

5461 North Terrace

(423) 493-0270

www.jewishchattanooga.com