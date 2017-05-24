Love and drama in The Commune at the Palace Picture House

With the recent opening of the Palace Picture House, Chattanooga film lovers are once again being treated to an overflowing cornucopia of independent films that otherwise would never be seen on the big screen here in town.

A perfect example is the latest release from Danish filmmaker Thomas Vinterberg, who first appeared on our film radar back in 1998 with his powerful Dogme 95 drama, The Celebration. His 2012 release, The Hunt, was likewise critically acclaimed and he shows no sign of slowing his output of his intense filmmaking vision.

In The Commune, Vinterberg’s latest, which debuts this Friday at the Palace Picture House, Erik and Anna are a professional couple with a dream. Along with their daughter Freja, they set up a commune in Erik’s huge villa in the upmarket district of Copenhagen.

With the family in the center of the story, we are invited into the dream of a real commune; we participate in the house meetings, dinners and parties.

It’s all friendship, love and togetherness under one roof until an earth-shattering love affair puts the community and the commune to its greatest test.

Writing in The Hollywood News, film critic Paul Heath raves. “With an extremely witty script, superb direction of his actors, who give spot-on performances, as well as the use of a great score and accompanying soundtrack...Vinterberg has supremely aced this absolute treat.”

Opens Friday, 7:15 p.m.

The Palace Picture House

818 Georgia Ave.

(423) 803-6578

www.chattpalace.com