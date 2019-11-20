Never Give Up! Never Surrender!

ScreenJunkies is one of my favorite YouTube channels. They love film and post a steady stream of pop-culture parodies, original series, and thoughtful commentaries including “Honest Trailers”, “Power Levels”, and “Movie Fights”.

And one of their biggest loves is the 1999 geek classic film Galaxy Quest.

By all accounts, it was a movie that beat all odds: Surviving a set fire, the loss of a powerful director, and a studio that didn’t understand what it had, Galaxy Quest turned into a pop-culture phenomenon that would “never give up, never surrender.”

As the cult classic nears its 20th anniversary—premiering on December 25, 1999— “Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary” explores how the science-fiction comedy became an enduring fan favorite, a movie that helped launch the sci-fi and fantasy-driven movie and TV industry that dominates global entertainment today.

Come out Tuesday at 7 p.m. to AMC Chattanooga 18 on South Terrace and relive the glory days of the NSEA Protector and her valiant crew.

The screening will also feature a special video introduction and the premiere of the Galaxy Quest Honest Trailer by the ScreenJunkies team.