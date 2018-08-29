Never give up on your dreams

Sometimes film anniversaries sneak up on you, leaving you wondering where the time went. What is hard for me to come to terms with is that Rudy is celebrating its 25th anniversary with a special screening this Sunday. Has it really been a quarter of a century?

All his life, people have told Rudy he’s not good enough, not smart enough, not big enough. But nothing can stop his impossible dream of playing football for Notre Dame.

From the time he’s a young boy, Rudy (Sean Astin) is determined to join the Fighting Irish. But his blue-collar family only laughs at his ambitions—they know Rudy will follow his father and brothers to the local steel mill. And, for four long years after high school, he does just that.

But some dreams won’t die, as Rudy proves when he goes to heroic, occasionally hilarious, lengths to win admission to Notre Dame. Once there, he becomes a walk-on player, serving as little more than a human tackling dummy against the starting players.

Bloodied but unbeaten, Rudy wins the respect of legendary coach Ara Parseghian and the other Irish players, who give him one shot at gridiron glory.

An incredible true story from the creators of Hoosiers, Rudy is an unforgettable testament to the power of dreams and the triumph of the common man.

