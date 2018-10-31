Oh Mamma Mia! Mamma Mia!

Sometimes life has a way of sneaking up on you. One minute you’re grooving out in the theater to the camp classic Mamma Mia! and then the next thing you know a decade has passed you by.

That said, the closest thing we have to a real time machine is the cinema. And now you can relive all your favorite ABBA-infused theatrical moments with the 10th anniversary screening of the story of Donna and the Dynamos.

For those who need a refresher (or somehow never saw the movie before), the film is set on a colorful Greek island, where a young woman Sophie (Amanda Seyfried) about to be married discovers through an old diary of her mother’s that any one of three men could be her father.

She invites all three to the wedding without telling her mother, Donna (Meryl Streep), who was once the lead singer of Donna and the Dynamos. In the meantime, Donna has invited her backup singers, Rosie and Tanya to the wedding.

Not that the plot really matters. The joy of the film is the eclectic cast of characters and groovy ABBA sing-alongs as Sophie and Donna grow in love, family, and friendship.

Come out to East Ridge 18 this Sunday at 1 or 4 p.m. for the anniversary event, which also includes a special featurette, Meryl’s Big Number, never-before-seen on the big screen.