Summertime In The Winter

If you know anything about music, you’ve probably heard the song “Summertime” at least 200 times in your life.

Summertime,

And the livin’ is easy

Fish are jumpin’

And the cotton is high

But how many are familiar with the opera from which it comes? Ira and George Gershwin’s great American opera classic Porgy and Bess comes to the big screen this Saturday at 12:55 p.m. at AMC Chattanooga 18 theaters as part of the fantastic The Met: Live in HD series.

Porgy and Bess tells the story of Porgy, a disabled black street-beggar living in the slums of Charleston, South Carolina. It deals with his attempts to rescue Bess from the clutches of Crown, her violent and possessive lover, and Sportin’ Life, her drug dealer.

It’s been nearly three decades since The Met has staged the Gershwins’ modern American masterpiece, starring bass-baritone Eric Owens and soprano Angel Blue in the title roles. Director James Robinson’s stylish production transports audiences to Catfish Row, a setting vibrant with the music, dancing, emotion, and heartbreak of its inhabitants.

And if you can’t make it this Saturday, there will be an encore screening next Saturday, February 8th, again at 12:55 p.m.