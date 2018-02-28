The Life And Times Of Jane Goodall

Documentary on legendary primatologist screens this Friday

One of the most interesting, and sadly least profitable, genres of film is the documentary. Over the years, documentaries have shed light on the dark corners of the world, energized and motivated overlooked communities, changed the way people think about society and the world, educated us on things we didn’t know much (if anything about), or just thoroughly entertained us.

Jane, the 2017 documentary of the legendary primatology scientist Jane Goodall, is in many ways a bit of all of the above, and an excellent example of the power of documentary filmmaking.

Drawing from over 100 hours of never-before-seen footage that has been tucked away in the National Geographic archives for over 50 years, award-winning director Brett Morgen tells the story a determined woman whose chimpanzee research challenged the male-dominated scientific consensus of her time and revolutionized our understanding of the natural world.

“Few films this year offer up such lush and formal components. Morgen has made a film of deep emotional beauty. Required viewing for anyone seeking a classic in the making,” raved IndieWire’s Kate Erbland.

Set to a rich orchestral score from legendary composer Philip Glass, the film offers an unprecedented, intimate portrait of Jane Goodall—a trailblazer who defied the odds to become one of the world’s most admired conservationists.

Jane

Friday, 7 p.m. (one night only)

The Palace Theater

818 Georgia Ave.

chattpalace.com