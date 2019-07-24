The Slits Were Here To Be Heard

Sunday Slashers and the Palace Theater, along with the Do Ya Hear We? Chattanooga Punk Fest are proud to present Hear To Be Heard: The Story of the Slits, this Sunday at 2 p.m. at The Palace Theater on Georgia Ave.

The all-female punk band The Slits formed in London in 1976 and produced some of the most influential and innovative music of the punk movement.

Contemporaries of The Clash and The Sex Pistols, they were the pioneering godmothers of the musical movement known as “Punky Reggae”.

The film tells the story of the band and the lives of the women involved, from the band’s inception in 1976 to its end in 2010, coinciding at the death of lead vocalist Ari Up.

When Ari passed away she was working with tour manager and friend Jennifer Shagawat on a film about the band.

After Ari’s death, with the film not completed, Jennifer contacted her longtime friend Bill over at film production company Molasses Manifesto to come on and help finish the project.

Interviews and footage present a portrait of this revolutionary band from their formation to their end, a must see for fans of punk rock, women who rock, and anyone who enjoys no-holds-barred rock and roll.

Doors open at 1 p.m., and the tickets are just $5, with merchandise and records from the Do Ya Hear We? fest available in the lobby.