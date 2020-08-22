Tivoli's Virtual Cinema Series Adds Three Intriguing Films To Lineup

While their historic theatre is temporarily closed, The Bobby Stone Film Series presented by West Village at the Tivoli Theatre continues to bring the very best in cinema magic to our friends and community.

This is a new way for audiences to watch new releases from the safety of their homes during this unprecedented time while also supporting the Tivoli Theatre Foundation.

This week, three intriguing new films have been added to current lineup,

Marley

Born into poverty in rural Jamaica, Bob Marley became a prophet for the world’s oppressed, preaching peace, love, and understanding with a universal language - song. On what would have been Marley’s seventy-fifth birthday, Oscar-winning filmmaker Kevin MacDonald combines unheard tracks, unseen footage, and intimate interviews to paint a definitive portrait of the legendary artist.

Tickets: $12 - This film is provided by our friends at Blue Fox Entertainment.

Jazz On A Summer's Day

Filmed at the 1958 Newport Jazz Festival in Rhode Island and directed by world-renowned photographer Bert Stern, Jazz on a Summer's Day features intimate performances by an all-star line-up of musical legends including Louis Armstrong, Thelonious Monk, Gerry Mulligan, Anita O'Day, Chuck Berry, Dinah Washington, and closes with a beautiful rendition or The Lord's Prayer by Mahalia Jackson at midnight to usher in Sunday morning.

Tickets: $10 – This film is provided by our friends at Kino Lorber.

Out Stealing Horses

November 1999: 67-year-old Trond (Stellan Skarsgård), lives in self-imposed isolation and looks forward to welcoming in the new millennium alone. As winter arrives he meets one of his few neighbors, Lars (Bjørn Floberg), and realizes he knew him back in the summer of 1948. 1948 – the year Trond turned 15. The summer Trond grew up.

Out Stealing Horses is based on the bestselling novel by Norwegian author Per Petterson, which received several important international awards and was included in The New York Times ’10 Best Books of 2007 (Fiction)’. Petterson’s novels have been translated into more than 50 languages.

Tickets: $12 – This film is provided by our friends at Magnolia Pictures.

