Treasure hunting on the big screen with Humphrey Bogart

For years, Chattanooga film lovers didn’t have a lot of options beyond a few local theaters showing the latest Hollywood offering for a few weeks or so.

But like so many other things that have improved culturally in our fair city, movie lovers have been blessed by two groups: the arthouse theater folks at the Palace Picture House and Fathom Events, who specialize in bringing both live events (like the Metropolitan Opera), fantastic anime films from Japan, and showcasing classic films that have been lovingly restored to their original big screen glory.

Case in point this Saturday is the Humphrey Bogart classic western, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, which is back on the big screen for a special 70th anniversary event. Academy Award winners Humphrey Bogart and Walter Huston star with Tim Holt in this classic tale of the cunning, greed and paranoia.

Set in Tampico, Mexico, three down and out Americans pool the meager resources they have to follow a rumor of gold ore to be found somewhere in the Sierra Madre mountains. The three friends agree to split everything equally, but then they discover a fortune in gold ore.

It’s also the film that brought us one of the all-time classic movie lines: “Badges? We ain’t got no badges! We don’t need no badges! I don’t have to show you any stinking badges!”

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre

Saturday, 2, 7 p.m.

East Ridge 18

5080 South Terrace

(423) 855-9652

Hamilton Place 8

2000 Hamilton Pl. Blvd.

(844) 462-7342

www.fathomevents.com