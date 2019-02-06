Two Nights Of Romance

With Valentine’s Day just around the corner, this weekend offers two very different cinematic takes on love and music.

This Saturday at 12:55 p.m., The Met: Live in HD comes to East Ridge 18 and Hamilton Place 8 with the classic opera, Carmen.

Clémentine Margaine stars as the fiery but ill-fated temptress Carmen, opposite Roberto Alagna, who captivated Live in HD audiences as Don José in 2010. Louis Langrée conducts Sir Richard Eyre’s production, a favorite in the Met’s repertoire.

Then on Sunday at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., find out once again why no one puts Baby in the corner with the return of one of the greatest love stories of all time to the big screen: Dirty Dancing.

In the summer of 1963, innocent 17-year-old Baby (Jennifer Grey) vacations at a Catskills resort with her well-heeled parents. Following the sound of stirring music to the staff quarters, she meets Johnny (Patrick Swayze), the hotel dance instructor, who is as experienced as Baby is naive. Baby defies her parents to become Johnny’s pupil in dance and in love.

What more can you ask when it comes to stirring music, legendary love, and some great dancing? And no matter if your special someone loves opera or classic ‘80s romance, it’s a perfect early date night ahead of the big holiday. And they even have candy for sale.