Your Turn As Head Of Programming

Your turn as head of Amazon programming

Amazon has over the past several years become a serious player in the original programming universe, giving us such acclaimed series as The Man In The High Castle, Mozart In The Jungle, Transparent, and The Tick.

One of the more interesting aspects of how they operate is giving viewers a chance to participate in deciding what shows to pick up. Thus, the “pilot season” where they present a single original episode and let viewers vote on which one(s) they want to see more of.Airing right now on Amazon Prime are three new shows: Love You More, The Climb, and Sea Oak.

Love You More stars Bridget Everett as Karen Best: a big girl with a big personality and a big love of Chardonnay, which occasionally, causes her to make some big mistakes with men. But the biggest thing about Karen is her big heart, a heart she uses to excel at her job as a counselor at a group home for young adults with Down syndrome located in an old brownstone in New York City.

The Climb stars Diarra Kilpatrick as an office assistant in Detroit seeks an extraordinary life and internet fame, with her best friend always in tow.

And Sea Oak in a genre-bending comedy starring the always amazing Glen Close as Aunt Bernie, a meek, working-class woman who dies tragically in a home invasion. Compelled by sheer force of dissatisfaction, she comes back from the dead full of rage, determined to get the life she never had.

Each show is different in tone and direction, but it’s interesting that all three a female-centric and star both established and up-and-coming talents. Give them a view and then let Amazon know your opinion. Just be sure to vote for Sea Oak, as we can never have enough Glen Close of the small screen.