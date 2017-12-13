2017 Pulse Holiday Shopping Guide: Week Three

It's our third week's selection of holiday gift ideas from around the city and around the world, as selected by the hard working elves in The Pulse office.

Let’s face it, men can be more than a bit touchy about their hair. And when it comes to nose hair, forget it! Fred’s Atomic Nose & Ear Hair Trimmer cuts to the chase with zero shame. Also meant for ear hair, which may not be an issue at the moment, but just you wait. It’s only a matter of time. $20, fredandfriends.com

With the weather getting colder, some cars just don’t warm up as fast as you would like. Stay nice and toasty with this Electric Car Blanket that plugs directly into your power adapter. $25, amazon.com

Santa lights up the rotating Christmas tree in the spectacular Holiday Town Gazebo Centerpiece. The elegant holly and berries of the popular Holiday dinnerware pattern decorate this beautiful musical centerpiece. Crafted in shimmering porcelain accented in gold, the gazebo plays eight classical carols. $120, belk.com

Forget about those old school plastic army men. Get a set of Yoga Joes and find the inspiration to soldier on through your basic (yoga) training with all the classic yoga poses. No drill instructor necessary. $25, yogajoes.com

Walk with your love of literature with these snazzy Jane Austen Socks, featuring Jane Austen’s profile, flowers, and vines. “I declare after all there is no enjoyment like reading” on the top of the feet. Sit down and read a book now in comfort. $8, joyofsocks.com

The Brew Journal is an innovative yet traditional way of logging craft beer recipes, created by home brewers for home brewers. Besides the antique look, everything in this journal has a function; from reference charts to tasting notes. $28, kegscode.com

Take your kitchen into the 21st century with this Silipat Baking Mat that makes any pan nonstick, so you can stop buying parchment paper, oils, and sprays. $39, williams-sonoma.com

“Dear Santa, I want these boots!” Add the perfect pair of Rain Boots to your Christmas list. Get them now in either back or brown at Irma Marie, 1309 Panorama Dr., Ste 109, (423) 710-837. $250, irmamarie.com

Get into the "spirit" of giving with a wide variety of Holiday Gift Sets from Bacchus Wine & Spirits at 5721 Highway 153 in Hixson. Everything from Jack Daniels to Maker's to Glenlivet and more! And while you're there, be sure to check out their great selection of fine spirits and quality wines to make the season bright (and tasty). bacchuswinesandspirits.com

To be profane, or not to be? Bards Dispense Profanity is 100 mock-serious questions for our time and 375 answers copied word-for-word from the works of William Shakespeare. You be the judge of which answers are best. All the world’s a stage, and all the men and women merely playas. $25, whysoever.com

Bring your Game of Thrones obsession to life with this highly detailed foam replica of Oathkeeper, the sword Brienne of Tarth uses while being the best character in the Seven Kingdoms (in our humble opinion, of course). Alas, a Valyrian steel version is too dangerous for our dragon-free world. $60, store.hbo.com

Here’s to a great gift idea. This Canvas “Thirst Aid” Flask is a fun, easy way to carry your favorite spirits. Holding up to four full ounces, each flask features a leak-proof plastic liner, neat-pouring spout, and shot glass cap. It’s durable, washable and refillable, but flexible enough to tuck inside a pocket, boot, golfbag, or handbag. $18, containerstore.com

Mix & match 12 warm, rich eyeshadows arranged in separate rows to make 3 easy-to-DIY looks with the Tartelette Toasted Eyeshadow Palette. The superblendable Amazonian clay-infused powder formula glides on like a cream providing an intense payoff that's never chalky or patchy. $46, ulta.com

For home cooks, nothing beats preparing a long, leisurely dinner for your family, stirring slowly, seasoning gradually, and savoring every flavorful step. Screeeeeech! Reality check! Who has time for that? But don't worry, The Pioneer Woman Cooks: Come and Get It! features simple, scrumptious recipes for crazy busy lives! $18, barnesandnoble.com

The Birchbox for Men of the Month offers deluxe guy-related grooming and skincare (and more) with product samples delivered to his door every month. Let him test out new things each and every month. He’ll love it! $10 a month, birchbox.com

Now you can take Nermal with you wherever you go with the RipNDip Nermal Backpack. This black faux corduroy construction features one large main compartment, a storage sleeve with a large Nermal patch, and a small storage pouch on the front. $70, zumiez.com