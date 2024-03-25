Collegedale Airport Brings Hollywood To The Runway With “Movie Night”, Plane Exhibitions

The Collegedale Airport is reviving its popular “Movie Night.” The public is invited to come to the airport on Saturday, April 27th to enjoy the feature movie, Disney’s ‘Planes’ along with yard games for the whole family and a static aircraft display.

Expand Black Cream Bold Retro Movie Night Instagram Post - 1

Admission to “Movie Night” is free. Food will be available for purchase from local food trucks. Activities will begin at 6:30pm with the movie starting at 8:00pm. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair or a blanket.

Ryan Byford, Director of Airport Operations in Collegedale said that attendees will be able to get an up close look at aircraft and ask questions to their respective owners. The event will also feature antique and aerobatic aircraft on display.

Byford planned “Movie Night” in an effort to increase the community’s engagement with their airport and spark an interest with aviation in young people. His goal is to make this an annual event for the airport.

"I’m thrilled to have another movie night at the Collegedale Airport,” exclaimed Collegedale Mayor Morty Lloyd. “It’s an opportunity for families to experience being at the airport and enjoying all-things aviation. Events like this often inspire the next generation of aviators to pursue their dream to fly. It’s going to be a fun evening."

For more information, contact Collegedale Airport at 423-236-5008 or on their Facebook page @CollegedaleAirport.