Patrick Davis Kicks Off McLemore's Fourth Annual Songwriter’s Series

McLemore has announced the lineup and dates for their fourth annual Songwriter’s Series, which provides a diverse lineup of musicians who share their music and personal experiences with audiences.

Anticipation is high for this year’s selection of critically acclaimed and award-winning artists.

May 23 - Patrick Davis, a performer in previous seasons, is a mainstay of contemporary American roots music. Davis has established himself as a prolific songwriter, penning tunes for his own albums and icons like Guy Clark and Jimmy Buffett.

June 20 - Country artist Eric Paslay delivers a powerful punch as a renowned Platinum-selling, GRAMMY nominated hit songwriter, artist and performer. He’s celebrated five No. 1 hits and earned numerous songwriter award nominations including GRAMMY’s Best Country Song, ACM’s Song of the Year twice and the CMA Song of The Year for “Even If It Breaks Your Heart.” He has collaborated with the likes of Dierks Bentley and Keith Urban, and has been a special guest performing on many high profile tours including Tim McGraw & Faith Hill and Garth Brooks’ tours.

July 18 - Having been introduced to millions of television viewers as the winner on the inaugural season of NBC's The Voice, singer-songwriter-guitarist Javier Colon is blessed with a stunningly soulful voice, an uncanny songwriting talent, a charismatic personality and a commanding stage presence. His talents led to him becoming lead singer of the Derek Trucks Band for two years, and his solo career has seen him touring heavily including a run of shows in Japan with renowned jazz saxophonist Dave Koz and a series of concerts in Mexico and South America with Maroon 5.

August 15 - The married singer-songwriter duo Heidi Raye and Johnny Bulford united after successful solo careers. Bulford co-wrote No. 1 hit singles by Lee Brice and Chris Young, as well as several major label recording artist album cuts garnering him an ACM Song Of The Year nomination. Raye has shared the stage with Kenny Chesney, Randy Travis, Jason Aldean, Reba McEntire and more, and has had three top-100 radio singles as an artist.

September 19 - Some remember Charles Esten as a master of improv from “Whose Line is It Anyway?” – others may know him as Deacon Claybourne on the hit ABC series Nashville, and more recently as Ward Cameron on Netflix’s Outer Banks. He’s also an artist who released a new album earlier this year.

October 10 - Raul Malo is the incomparable front man of genre-defying, GRAMMY Award-winning band The Mavericks, and the sole writer of many of their songs. His free-wheeling, swaggering style seamlessly blends neotraditional country, rock ’n roll, and Latin rhythmic fervor, and prominently features his lush, soaring baritone.

“The Songwriter’s Series has become a ‘can’t-miss’ evening at McLemore,” says Duane Horton, President of Scenic Land Company, the developer of McLemore.

Tickets, including individual performances and a discounted season pass, are available for purchase on Eventbrite. The shows are suitable for all ages and open to the public, rain or shine. Attendees can purchase a variety of food and bar options. Doors open at 6 p.m. ET with sets beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET.