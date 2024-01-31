International Women’s Day Celebration Coming To The Chattanooga Theatre Center

Through the collaboration of local non-profits, Rhyme n Chatt and Culture Chatt, an empowering International Women’s Day event is coming to Chattanooga with the purpose of uniting and uplifting women of diverse backgrounds through the captivating mediums of spoken word poetry, music and art.

This event will feature an International Tasting Tour catered by Chris Blanton of Custom Creations Catering and motivational messages communicated through the art of spoken word, live painting and musical performances led by local recording artist & saxophonist, SWAYYVO.

FUNDRAISING EFFORT

A portion of the proceeds will benefit another local non-profit: Love's Arm which provides love, advocacy, and support for women survivors of trafficking, prostitution, and addiction.

They are asking businesses, organizations, foundations and individuals in the community to support the fundraising aspect of this event by committing to sponsorship.

SPONSORSHIP & SUPPORT LEVELS:

ACTIVITY SPONSORSHIP (includes VIP table) - $1,000+

VIP 6-SEATER TABLE SPONSORSHIP - $600

PREFERRED SEATING - $60

GENERAL SEATING - $40

Confirm your support level on Eventbrite

“MALE-CALL” FOR VOLUNTEERS AND ARTISTS

They are currently looking for men to serve as volunteers and to perform poetry, live painting and music...especially ones who are bilingual as we want to showcase respect and honor for women in attendance from the hearts and native languages of men.

GOAL & PURPOSE:

Inspiration Through Diversity: The event will provide inspiration and encouragement to women of various nationalities by showcasing the richness of poetry and art shared by men of the community. Community Support: With a commitment to giving back, our goal is not only to cover event expenses to local businesses and artists but also to donate a portion of the proceeds to a local non-profit dedicated to assisting women in crisis, Love's Arm. Celebrating Diversity: We aspire to represent the multicultural fabric of the Chattanooga community by featuring diverse expressions of poetry, music, art, and more. Building Bridges: By assembling local nonprofits that support women as vendors for the event, we aim to create a collaborative space for mutual support, acknowledgment, and community-building.

Join us for an evening of celebration, creativity, and community engagement as we celebrate the strength, resilience, and diversity of women in our community.

EVENT DETAILS: