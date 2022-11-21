Tech Goes Home Offers Winter Computer Basics Skills Course, Opens Applications

Anyone in need of an affordable device and skills training in Hamilton County can apply for Tech Goes Home’s next Computer Basics course, with the next class beginning Nov. 30.

Participants receive 15 total hours of digital skills training from the free course, as well as opportunities for other continuing education classes.

"Tech Goes Home introduced me to other avenues of doing work,” said one fall 2022 program graduate. “My having had Tech Goes Home classes has released me from the fear of failure. I now have resources where I can find references as well as help to accomplish many daily tasks.”

TGH is The Enterprise Center's digital inclusion and literacy program for residents in Hamilton County, and around the region and state. Since 2014, nearly 7,000 residents have participated in this program.

Through partnerships with schools, public libraries, churches, nonprofits and other organizations across the county, TGH offers free courses designed to help residents develop skills and habits required for smart technology and internet use.

The classes are held at the Edney Innovation Center from 6-9 p.m. and upon completion, participants can receive a Chromebook for $50, as well as receive assistance in accessing low-cost home internet.

Class sizes are limited and registration is required. For more information or to apply for the free classes, you can call 423-521-2071 or visit www.techgoeshomecha.org.