The Company Lab Launches CO.MOBILITY Summit With Keynote Speaker Steve Case

The Company Lab (CO.LAB) is thrilled to announce their inaugural CO.MOBILITY Summit, a three-day event that will bring together the brightest minds working towards the equitable movement of people, goods, energy, and data. The Summit will take place from May 9-11, 2023.

The CO.MOBILITY Summit offers a unique opportunity for attendees to learn about the latest advancements in electric and autonomous vehicles, Smart city innovations, freight + logistics technology, and Quantum tech—all while engaging with key players who are shaping the future of sustainable mobility. The event is designed to explore the latest trends, innovations, and challenges in how the world moves and consumes energy.

“With our new CO.MOBILITY Summit, CO.LAB and Chattanooga will once again be front and center supporting startups who are building the innovative companies of tomorrow.” says Charlie Brock, Chairman of CO.LAB’s Board of Directors.

With two tracks, the Summit provides comprehensive coverage of the industry, from current and future technological innovations to the economic and social impacts of these developments. By bringing together a diverse and knowledgeable group of people, CO.MOBILITY Summit has the power to drive meaningful change and make a tangible impact in the world.

"We are thrilled to announce that Steve Case, the co-founder of AOL and chairman and CEO of Revolution, will be the keynote speaker at the CO.MOBILITY Summit," said Tasia Malakasis, CEO of CO.LAB. "He is a visionary entrepreneur and investor who has been at the forefront of shaping the startup ecosystem across the country, and we are honored to have him share his insights with our attendees."

In addition to Steve Case, the CO.MOBILITY Summit will feature a host of other illustrious speakers, including Mayor Tim Kelly, Dr. Mina Sartipi (UTC Center for Urban Informatics and Progress), Eric Fuller (CEO, US Xpress), Santosh Sankar (Co-Founder and CEO, Dynamo Ventures), Jim Ingraham (VP of Strategic Research, EPB), and Johan de Nysschen (Former COO, Volkswagen of America).

The CO.MOBILITY Summit will be the kickoff event for CO.LAB's new accelerator program, which will focus on startups working towards sustainable mobility solutions. The program will provide funding, mentorship, outreach, and resources to help startups bring their solutions to market.

"If you're passionate about the future of sustainable mobility, the CO.MOBILITY Summit is an event you cannot afford to miss," said Malakasis. "Join the movement, and be part of shaping the future."

Registration for the CO.MOBILITY Summit is now open. For more information, please visit https://colab.co/mobility-summit.