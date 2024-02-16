Make Space In Your Cabinets And Freezer—Girl Scout Cookie Season Is Here!

The Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians is thrilled to announce the kick-off of the 2024 Girl Scout Cookie season.

During this highly anticipated time of year, girls practice their entrepreneurial talents and acquire important life skills like goal setting, money management, business ethics, people skills and decision making. All proceeds from cookie sales stay with the local council and troops to power Girl Scouts’ amazing experiences year-round.

Every box of cookies sold provides invaluable experiences for Girl Scouts such as service projects, troop travel and summer camp. This season, cookie lovers can enjoy the full assortment of Girl Scout Cookies, including fan favorites such as Thin Mints, Samoas, Do-si-dos, Tagalongs and more.

Girl Scouts in the Southern Appalachian Council, which comprises 46 counties from Southwest Virginia, through East Tennessee, and Northwest Georgia, will be selling Girl Scout Cookies from February 16 through Sunday, March 17, 2024. The cookie sale consists of three phases.

2024 Cookie Season Timeline

Customers can also donate online to Operation Appreciation, which provides cookies to the United States military service members. customers can continue to donate online to Operation Appreciation or place an online order to have cookies shipped to their preferred mailing address through Sunday, March 17, 2024.

2024 Public In-Person Cookie Booth Sale -- From February 16 – March 17, 2024, local Girl Scouts will be selling cookies at booths outside grocery stores, retail storefronts, and other approved partner locations across the region. The cookie sale concludes on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

The annual Girl Scout Cookie Program is one of the largest youth-led and THE largest girl-led entrepreneurial programs in the world. It powers life-changing adventures, fun filled programs, and learning experiences for Girl Scouts and their troops all year long.

Our mission at Girl Scouts of Southern Appalachians is to build Girl Scouts of courage, confidence, and character who make the world a better place. The Girl Scout Cookie Program supports this mission by providing hands-on experience in setting goals, making business decisions, and embarking on a lifelong leadership journey.

The cookie program also provides an essential way for Girl Scouts to cover the cost of their Girl Scout experiences. Girl Scouts use cookie revenue to pay for membership dues, program supplies, and activities like travel, camp, and STEM exploration.

To stay up to date on how you can purchase Girl Scout Cookies throughout the sale, including information on how to order online or where you can find local Girl Scouts selling cookies at a booth, visit our website at www.iwantcookies.org