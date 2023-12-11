It’s A Celebration: UTC To Host Commencement Ceremonies Friday And Saturday

Fall commencement at the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga will be celebrated with three separate ceremonies taking place over two days starting Friday, Dec. 15.

All ceremonies will take place inside McKenzie Arena, beginning with graduate commencement when recipients of advanced degrees will be honored at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

Two undergraduate commencement ceremonies will take place on Saturday—at 9 a.m. for graduates of the College of Arts and Sciences and College of Engineering and Computer Science, and at 1 p.m. for graduates of the Gary W. Rollins College of Business and College of Health, Education and Professional Studies.

All persons attending commencement ceremonies—regardless of age—must present a valid ticket to enter McKenzie Arena.

Due to McKenzie Arena construction activity, Gate 1 is closed. Graduation candidates will follow the ramp by the tennis course and enter on the ground level. Family and guests will enter through Gates 2 and 3.

Guest parking is available for each of the ceremonies in the following lots on campus: Lot 32, 33, 34 and the Mocs Alumni Drive Garage (Lot 31). Accessible disability parking is available in Lot 20. These lots can be viewed on the parking map.

For those unable to attend, commencement ceremonies can be watched live online via web streaming. Closed captioning for all commencement ceremonies can be found by clicking here.

Click here for more information and a FAQ list on fall commencement ceremonies.

2:30 p.m. Friday, Dec. 15—Graduate Commencement

Dionne R. Jenkins, Vice President, Corporate Engagement, Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union

Dionne Jenkins began working for Tennessee Valley Federal Credit Union six years ago as vice president of diversity and inclusion. Due to the growth and expansion within the credit union, coupled with her active involvement in the community, TVFCU recently promoted her to vice president of corporate engagement.

In her role, Jenkins informs and guides TVFCU’s engagement strategies—ensuring that they are inclusive, thoughtful and impactful—and remains an advocate for DEI-related matters within the credit union and the community.

Jenkins received her Bachelor of Science degree in business administration and her MBA from Bryan College in Dayton, Tennessee. She is an avid community volunteer who serves on numerous nonprofit boards, councils and committees. She currently serves as the 2023 campaign chair for United Way of Greater Chattanooga and is a member of the board of directors. She is chair for the City of Chattanooga Public Library and UTC Chancellor’s Community Council. She is also on the board of directors for Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Chattanooga, the Chattanooga Area Chamber of Commerce, and the Downtown Chattanooga Rotary Club.

Jenkins is a graduate of the Urban League of Greater Chattanooga Inclusion by Design Executive Leadership Development Program and Leadership Chattanooga. She holds a Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion in the Workplace certificate from the University of South Florida’s Muma College of Business. She received the Community Visionary Award from First Baptist Church and was recognized as a Woman of Distinction. She is a Girls Inc. UnBought & UnBossed honoree, named by City Scope magazine as one of 30 influential business leaders in Chattanooga, and most recently honored by Chattanooga Business Elite as the 2023 Best Business Executive during the Black Excellence Chattanooga Awards event. She has published several articles in CUES Credit Union Magazine on the importance of diversity, equity and inclusion in the workplace.

Her motto is, “I want to inspire people. I want someone to look at me and say, ‘Because of you, I didn’t give up.’” Dionne and her husband, Don, are active in their church and share a passion for helping children reach their highest potential. They have three children, Marquis, Jadon and Justin, and two granddaughters, Maliyah and Mahrissa.