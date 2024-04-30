Northside Gallery Hosts Their Spring Art Exhibit & Sale This Friday

The Northside Gallery cordially invites you to join in their Spring 2024 art exhibit and sale, with an early Cinco de Mayo "First Friday" Open House and Artists' Reception this Friday, May 3, from 5pm to 7pm.

Wear your favorite fiesta garb and some support local artists.

The Northside Gallery is located inside the historic Northside Presbyterian Church in North Chattanooga, which is honored to once again fill its spacious art gallery with work from some of the area’s most talented artists.

There are many fabulous works never shown before with Lookout Mountain and Privateer Yacht Club artists among the featured painters. Many of the works are nautically themed or local landscapes.

Enjoy browsing original works of art and meet the artists who have submitted pieces in a variety of art mediums, including pastels, oils, watercolors, acrylics and mixed media.

They will also have a "tiny treasures" room featuring jewelry, miniatures, unframed paintings, original books and much more for sale. There is something for every taste .

This new exhibit will continue through July 22, during regular gallery hours, 9am to 3pm, Monday through Friday.

To purchase art please contact the Northside Presbyterian Church office at (423) 266-1766.

To learn more about the Northside Gallery, follow them on Facebook at facebook.com/NorthsideGalleryatNPC.