“Art to Hart” shows off the heart of Chattanooga all month

A special event starts this Friday at 5 p.m. when the In-Town Gallery begins their month of love celebration with the “Art to Hart” campaign. There aren’t many events that show the true heart and soul of a city, but this is an event that does just that.

“Art to Hart” gives the opportunity for Chattanooga residents to donate supplies to The HART Gallery, a gallery that’s main purpose is to give an artistic outlet to Chattanooga’s homeless.

This is what Chattanooga is all about, unity and creativity. During a political time when some people are feeling a bit overwhelmed, this is the perfect opportunity for Chattanooga residents to make a difference locally.

In-Town Gallery artists are donating art supplies, and are inviting the public to help donate and make an impact on the lives of Chattanooga’s homeless. The HART Gallery is a non-profit organization that gives homeless artists and non-traditional artists the opportunity to create, and sell their artwork.

The HART Gallery has a goal of establishing “a relationship with our artists that will help them help themselves to a life of stability and self-worth.” In-Town Gallery’s “Art to Hart” couldn’t better represent the city of Chattanooga.

Art to Hart Opening Reception

Friday, 5 p.m.

In-Town Gallery

26 Frazier Ave.

(423) 267-9214

www.intowngallery.com