ArtsBuild Accepting Applications For The 2022-2023 Holmberg Arts Leadership Institute

ArtsBuild is seeking candidates for the next Holmberg Arts Leadership Institute, a monthly nine-part series designed to fully engage participants in the local arts community. The deadline for applications is Friday, June 3, 2022.

Launched in 2005 in memory of long-time board member and arts advocate A. William Holmberg, Jr., the annual Institute offers behind-the-scenes site visits to cultural and educational institutions, case studies of arts agencies, keynote speakers, panel discussions with community leaders about current issues facing the arts community, and a unique forum for pursuing shared goals among arts leaders, business leaders, educators, and philanthropic foundations. Participants will interact directly with local arts organizations and the broader Hamilton County’s arts sector.

“The field trips, mixers, and other events that make up the Institute are so much more than the sum of their parts. An artist already engaged in the community sees, hears, and meets new corners of it and new people, and a newcomer to the arts community leaves the program fully ingrained,” said Gordon Inman, a Holmberg Institute graduate, local musician, and music professor. “The Holmberg Institute serves as an ideal mechanism to bring about the ubiquity and inclusivity of the Chattanooga arts community. I couldn't recommend it more highly.”

The Holmberg Institute provides many opportunities for networking and strengthens individual talents and skills needed to serve as volunteers, board members and fund raisers. Participation is open to residents in and around Hamilton County who have demonstrated passionate support and advocacy for the arts and who have made a commitment to making a difference in the quality of life for our community.

Meetings will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. one Thursday evening a month beginning July 14, 2022 through April 2023. There will be a welcome reception at the first meeting on Thursday, July 14 at Stove Works. The cost to participate is $300. Payment plans and scholarships are available. To apply, the link to a Google Form is accessible at https://artsbuild.com/arts-leadership. For questions related to the Holmberg Arts Leadership Institute e-mail Amy Lowdermilk at amy@artsbuild.com.