Chattanooga Fashion Expo's “Hair Peace: The Black Hair Journey” Comes To The Hunter Museum

Hair Peace, Chattanooga Fashion Expo's first runway show, is a not to-be-missed fashion and musical spectacle written by Demetrius Seay, a young impresario staging his first multi-arts performance at the Hunter Museum, Chattanooga's modern architectural jewel on the river.

Inspired by the imagery of Memories and Inspiration, Hair Peace is presented by Chattanooga Fashion Expo featuring Creative Director Demetrius Seay. Local African American models and dancers will present an original multi-arts runway show by choreographer Damien Kyle.

With looks created by a team of talented hair, makeup and nail professionals overseen by Celebrity Stylist Andrea Mona Bowman, the performance will showcase six original couture gowns designed by Romey Roe from New Orleans and jewelry by local designers Crown & Heights and Bronze Visionary.

Memories & Inspiration: The Kerry and C. Betty Davis Collection of African American Art was organized and toured by International Arts & Artists, Washington, DC.

In high school in Middle Tennessee, Seay won the ASCAP Quincy Jones Songwriter’s Scholarship which launched his showbiz career track.

"As a black student evolving through these opportunities I had to accept that I was letting white supremacy warp my viewpoint. It shifted all of my paradigms. Over time, I realized how many strong virtuous pillars of ours were torn down so that the only thing to look up to was the Eurocentric standard," explained Demetrius Seay

Through research and study of African Spirituality, Seay had a break-through about the pervasive white standard of beauty.

"My hair was the actual pathway to find my connection. It was when I had to go natural because I chemically burned my scalp, I was able to see how much freedom I actually gained. My views about the world and how I actually fit in it completely changed!" said Seay.

A limited number of CFE VIP Experience tickets that include tickets to the Hair Peace show are available now on Eventbrite. Reserve the best seats in the house, attend the parties, get the perks. Learn more and see the full schedule of events at http://www.ChattanoogaFashionExpo.com/cfe-2022

Chattanooga Fashion Expo is a four day fashion extravaganza in its second year whose purpose is to showcase, educate, and mentor emerging and established creatives toward a professional career in fashion design. Our runways present the work of fashion artists from the southeast and beyond.

The 2022 event running from November 17-20, 2022 includes three separate runway shows, a diverse no cost educational schedule, competitions, receptions and parties, networking and mentorship opportunities and much more.