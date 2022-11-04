Chattanooga Ballet Presents The Nutcracker And Behind The Curtain At The Nutcracker

Chattanooga Ballet is thrilled to announce the upcoming performances of The Nutcracker presented by Southeastern Trust Company.

The Nutcracker will feature the professional company, the Chattanooga Symphony Orchestra performing live, a live choir, and over 200 students from Chattanooga Ballet’s School and the region. The production will be like never before with new costumes for all lead roles and other exciting new scenic elements.

This is a story of youth and bravery, and one the entire family will enjoy. The performances will be held on the following days at The Memorial Auditorium:

Friday, December 9 at 7:30 pm

Saturday, December 10 at 2 pm and 7:30 pm

Sunday, December 11 at 2 pm

Tickets for The Nutcracker range from $19-$75 and are now on sale at www.tivolichattanooga.com or call (423) 757-5580.

“One of Chattanooga Ballet’s favorite ways to serve our community is through our annual production of The Nutcracker,” said Brian McSween, Artistic Director. “We are excited to be in Soldier and Sailors Memorial Auditorium for the first time and for everyone to experience the new dancers and the new costumes along with Chattanooga Symphony and Opera performing live and the next generation of young artists. This year is sure to be special and we have more opportunities to experience the magic than ever before.”

“What would the holidays be without the beauty and spirit of The Nutcracker ballet?” Southeastern Trust’s CEO, Bart Rolen noted. “Our commitment to excellence extends beyond our clients to the community at-large. Chattanooga Ballet’s dedication to serve through the power of dance includes performance, education, and community impact. We are proud to support their efforts.”

This year, Chattanooga Ballet will also debut a new Nutcracker companion event, Behind the Curtain at the Nutcracker on December 4th from 4-5:30pm. At this event guests will kick off the holidays with an exclusive behind-the-scenes experience with characters from Chattanooga Ballet's The Nutcracker!

Clara, Drosselmeyer, and a cast of characters will take guests on a tour of the Memorial Auditorium and invite them to get a glimpse of the magic behind the curtain. Activities will include an interactive reading of The Nutcracker on the Memorial stage, photo opportunities with characters, and an exclusive viewing of costumes and props used in the production. All proceeds support Chattanooga Ballet's mission to serve through the power of dance.

Tickets for Behind the Curtain at the Nutcracker are $40/Adults & $20/Children and are on sale at https://CHABalletBehindtheCurtain.eventbrite.com