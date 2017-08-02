Consider This: August 3, 2017

“Come out of the masses. Stand alone like a Lion and live your life according your own Light.” —Osho

You’ve read many times in my columns the importance of being yourself. Learning to listen to your intuition, learning to trust it, and being true to who you truly are. If you are the black sheep with secrets, it may feel like a tremendous act of courage to do so. And it is.

Yet, consider this your first intentional path toward sound self-esteem, inner strength and happiness. Until you are there, anxiety and depression will be your constant companions.

The philosopher, Osho, encourages us in this direction. In his time, he was a controversial mystic, guru and spiritual teacher. Here’s another of his wise teachings: “The moment you accept yourself, you become beautiful.”

May you learn to be exactly who you are, at any age, with any partner, and throughout all your self-discoveries.