Consider This: June 22, 2017

From Mom #1: “If my kid ever comes out as lesbian, gay, bisexual, or transgender I’m going to kick them out of the house…for a few hours while I organize a coming out party!”

From a son: “I came out to my mom today and she said, ‘It’s about damn time. Let’s go find you a boyfriend.’”

Yes, indeed it happens. More and more parents are clarifying their priorities (their love for their kids), putting their energy toward our most healing emotion (love), and realizing that the prejudicial beliefs that they themselves grew up with, the preachings and damnations coming from their childhood pulpit, might just be wrong. The old, closed-minded, homophobic messages might…just…be…wrong.

And that’s when love wins. Don’t you want your kid to be in a happy, healthy, supported relationship? I would think so, no matter what old, false messages you may have received.

Consider this: He or she needs your help. Just love. That’s all. Show up, and love.