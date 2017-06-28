Consider This: June 29, 2017

“Over 130 tribes in every region of North America performed same-sex marriages for hundreds of years. Your ‘homosexual’ was our ‘Two Spirit’ people…and we considered them sacred.” — Native American Chief, Black Elk

Last week in this column you read of two very supportive moms regarding their gay kids coming out to them. As LGBTQ+ Pride and Unity month comes to a close, I want to share a brief story.

A dear friend of mine recently attended a wedding where two women got married. The service was small, attended by just close family and friends. The reception, however, was filled with 250 friends and relatives who were there to show their love and support for these women.

One of the brides is my friend’s daughter, and she told me that the only problem that day was an argument over who would get to give the toast.

Consider This: It’s just love. Support it, delight in it, share it.