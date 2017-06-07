Consider This: June 8, 2017

“I think it is very healthy to spend time alone. You need to know how to be alone and not be defined by another person.” — Oscar Wilde

There are certain parts of you that can only be worked on when you are single, and certain parts of you that can only be worked on in the context of a relationship.

For instance, when single you can identify your needs without concern for someone else’s opinion, or hurting their feelings, or being swayed by their influence. You are on your own to acknowledge your successes and take responsibility for your personal improvement efforts.

When in a relationship, the distraction that comes with being coupled doesn’t allow for that kind of exploration. But it does encourage a different kind: one where you see what you’re like as someone who must communicate, compromise, and always consider your loved one.

Consider This: Defining who you are is a result of experiences both when single and when involved. One without the other leaves you unbalanced and unaware.