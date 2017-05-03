Consider This: May 4, 2017

“Anything that costs you your peace is too expensive.” — unknown

Okay, so you’ve been reading “Shrink Rap” for over 10 years. You’ve been following “Consider This” for over three. What have you discovered that helps your peace of mind? What are you doing to find your center, to go to that quiet, inner place of gratitude? And have you gotten loved ones to honor your need for occasional solitude?

Meditation? Tea on the back porch? Long hikes in nature? Warm baths? Blissful visualizations (aka your “happy place”?)Well, whether your bliss time is now a regular, healthy habit in your life and you’re realizing all the beautiful, life-enhancing benefits; or you try to remember but only prioritize your inner peace sometimes; or you forgot. Here’s something to consider, to help you commit to your healthful journey, from Joseph Campbell:

“Follow your bliss and the universe will open doors for you where there were only walls.”