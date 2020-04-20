Excel Rehab & Sports Joins Neighborhood Efforts to Rebuild From Storm

In response to the recent tornado damage that swept across our Tennessee communities last week, Excel Rehab & Sports is offering same-day FREE physical therapy screens to all first responders, including emergency, local healthcare professionals, volunteers, or neighbors. With clinics and therapists in Northshore, Hixson, and E. Brainerd, they join the state-wide effort to recover to serve those working tirelessly to rebuild what was lost and damaged during the storm.

"It is a privilege to join our neighbors as they help recover from the storm, and protecting our communities during this time is a priority, says Jeremy Shook, PT, DPT, OCS, STC, COMT. Some may have suffered injury directly from the impact of a tornado, or afterward, among debris and damaged buildings. It is vital that injuries are identified and promptly treated". 

As a thank you, Excel Rehab & Sports has made their clinics and physical therapy teams readily available to help assess injury, protect and serve area residents. All clinic locations, Hixson, E. Brainerd, Northshore are open, following CDC healthcare guidelines and, as COVID19 essential healthcare providers, are continuing to maintain treatment access for patients. We are asking that residents call for questions or schedule a free screen at 423.254.5461. 

With a Patient First Mission, and 99.9% patient satisfaction, Excel Rehab & Sports is the most trusted therapy provider in the community.

