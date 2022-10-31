ArtsBuild Continues To Build A Stronger Community Through The Arts

For over five decades, ArtsBuild has been committed to helping Chattanooga’s arts community stay strong while continuing to evolve to meet the needs of the local arts sector.

Their primary focus now is embracing their unique role as funder, convener, and advocate for the arts, which are essential to our lives and the economy.

Since 1969, ArtsBuild has invested more than $77 million in arts organizations, arts programs and arts education. That vision includes creating access to the arts.

They do this through funding artists, arts organizations, and community arts and culture projects, arts and culture leadership development, arts education for children and youth, and arts advocacy.

ArtsBuild serves as a champion for the arts. They aim to showcase the collective impact the arts have on our community, as well as the many ways that the arts improve our quality of life.

As a hub for the arts in Chattanooga and Hamilton County, ArtsBuild leads and participates in community-wide discussions and strategies about how to cultivate and advocate for the arts in education, local economy and tourism.

If you would like to help, please donate to their annual campaign at www.artsbuild.com or volunteer as a grant reviewer and help them make their arts funding decisions.

Simply put, ArtsBuild is dedicated to bringing more art, to more places, for more people in Chattanooga and Hamilton County.