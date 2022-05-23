Getting WILD This Summer With The Soddy-Daisy Community Library

When one thinks of a library, naturally most of us think of a nearly silent building filled with books. But how many think about a movies, puzzles, games, bakeware and even a seed library?

Because that's exactly what you can find at the Soddy-Daisy Community Library. The SDCL contains over 23,000 items including a seed library where anyone can check out flowers, vegetables, and herbs to feed their families. They even distribute trees, through the Tennessee Environmental Council, and help with city projects.

It's also a great place to learn. The teach free workshops on agriculture, art, baking, crafting, ukulele and dozens of other topics. They have teen computers and free internet access to connect patrons to the world.

According to their impact report for 2021, the free library serviced almost 16,000 individuals living in six counties, including Hamilton, Rhea, Sequatchie, McMinn, and Bledsoe in Tennessee, and Catoosa in Georgia.

Opened just four years ago, the 100% volunteer staff of SDCL (even their two library cats, Orlando and Blade) work hard to elevate their communities and neighborhoods to self-sustainability through three pillars: Agriculture, Community, and Education.

Along with the seed bank and tree distribution, they also offer free “Movie and Dinner” nights every month and have established yearly city-wide literacy nights with free movies in the park events. And keeping up with their community focus, the SDCL partners with the YMCA Mobile fit program to feed children a healthy lunch and breakfast to take home, every weekday during the summer breaks.

And what would be education without a little bit fun? Which is where things get WILD, as in the WILD Summer of Reading Program and WILD Night of Literacy.

But nothing happens without help. Monetary donations are greatly needed for their building fund (they'd love to be able to move into a bigger building). As a 501(c)3 non-profit, the free library relies on grants, fundraising, and donations for its work in the community. The residents do not pay taxes for this service nor does the library receive any monies from local, county, or state governments.

The best way to learn more about the SDCL is through their Facebook page, @TheSDCL, and their website at www.kelcurtfoundation.org. You can also call them at (423) 800.2367, or email them at founders@kelcurtfoundation.org