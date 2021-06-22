Chattanooga Audubon Society Receives Grant For Maclellan Island Enhancements

The Chattanooga Audubon Society is pleased to announce that it has received funding from the Maclellan Foundation for enhancements to Maclellan Island (one of its nature preserves) located in the Tennessee River in Downtown Chattanooga!

Phase One funding includes:

Educational Signage Development

Composting toilet installation

Dock Repair

Bunkhouse Roof Repair (for group camping)

Trail improvement

Phase Two funding includes:

Signage Production/Installation

Picnic Tables/Benches purchase & installation

Purchase of canoes & kayaks for guided tours and volunteer use

Continued trail improvement

The Chattanooga Audubon Society was established in 1944 and is the first land trust in Hamilton county. Maclellan Island was donated to the CAS in 1954 by Robert J. Maclellan and has been one of its protected sanctuary properties since that time.

Maclellan Island is a unique, 18.8-acre nature sanctuary, situated in the middle of the Tennessee River, in the heart of downtown Chattanooga. The island is home to a great diversity of plants, animals, and birds. Muskrats, Geese, and Kingfishers can be seen feeding at the water’s edge, while the forest is home to Songbirds, Turkeys, Raccoons, Owls, Possums, Fox, Woodpeckers, and more.

Maclellan Island is also a great place to quietly watch nesting Osprey and Great-blue Heron as well as an important feeding area for migrating warblers. A place of serenity in the heart of Chattanooga.

CAS’ 130-acre sanctuary property in East Brainerd, Audubon Acres, houses a small museum in its Visitor’s Center, is home to a historic cabin built in the late 1700’s, is the site of an UT archeological dig, and houses the CE Blevins Avian Jewels (replica bird egg) Collection. With over 5 miles of walking trails, and access to South Chickamauga Creek for canoe, kayak, and tubing activities, it is truly a sanctuary in a very busy area of Chattanooga. A lovely, peaceful place for the entire family.

The Chattanooga Audubon Society is a non-profit recognized by the State of Tennessee. All donations are tax-deductible. Learn more at chattanoogaaudubon.org