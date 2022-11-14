SCUBA Claus Returns For The Tennessee Aquarium’s Annual Holidays Under The Peaks Celebration

Rejoice ye merry yule-makers! A familiar jolly, red-suited gentleman is returning to the Tennessee Aquarium in December to help the facility’s underwater residents spread a little holiday cheer.

Santa is once again slipping on his fins and donning a self-contained underwater breathing apparatus — more commonly known as SCUBA — for weekend dips in the River Journey building’s freshwater exhibits. As he floats among enormous fishes in River Giants and weaves past a variety of native species in the Tennessee River gallery, he’ll be sure to wave hello and listen to Christmas requests from passing guests.

SCUBA Claus’s visits at 2 p.m. on December 3, 10 and 17 are just one element of the Aquarium’s annual Holidays Under the Peaks celebration. From Nov. 25 through Dec. 21, guests will enjoy festive music will exploring merrily decorated halls and galleries packed with seasonal surprises.

Social media c-EEL-ebrity Miguel Wattson will again serve as the Aquarium’s designated tree lighter, enchanting visitors with an illuminating holiday display made possible by a novel bit of yuletide tech. Thanks to sensors in his exhibit, electric discharges by Wattson — the Aquarium’s world-famous tweeting Electric Eel — will illuminate twinkling lights on a nearby tree in the Rivers of the World gallery.

After awakening from a well-earned Thanksgiving food coma, visitors seeking cinematic thrills can venture across the street from the Aquarium to the IMAX 3D Theater for a screening of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The latest addition to the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be shown at 6:30 p.m. Nov. 21-23 and at 7:15 p.m. Nov. 25-27. The theater and Aquarium will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.

Those seeking a cozier activity will delight at the return of The Polar Express 3D and the Aquarium’s annual PJs and Polar event. Viewers can don their favorite set of pajamas to meet the conductor and enjoy delicious hot cocoa and snacks during an extra-special, early screening of this modern holiday classic from 9:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 17. Capacity for this one-day event is limited, but Polar Express 3D will continue playing throughout December.

Learn more about Holidays Under the Peaks at tnaqua.org/holidays/