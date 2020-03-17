Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum remains closed through March 27

In a continued abundance of caution and for the safety of their customers, employees and the public the Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum has made the decision to extend their suspension of all public rides with a hoped for reopen date of March 28.

In addition they have cancelled March 21st Summerville Local, March 28th Dinner and Chickamauga Turn Trains. Plans now are to begin operating the Missionary Ridge Local on March 28th. They will be offering to transfer ticket holders to future train rides or a refund. Updates to our schedule of rides will be posted on their website at tvrail.com and on social media channels.

Currently all plans for Day out with Thomas are still set. In the event of Day Out With Thomas cancellation all ticket holders will receive a refund through TicketWeb.

They are contacting each current ticket holder for rides March 16 - 28 to process transfers or returns. Please allow 48 to 72 hours for all refunds to be processed.